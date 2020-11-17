Log in
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
Sistema Gets $131.3 Million ESG Financing From Sberbank Rossia

11/17/2020 | 04:40am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Sistema JSFC said Tuesday that it has agreed with Sberbank Rossia to open a credit line of 10 billion rubles ($131.3 million), which it said is the first ESG loan deal between a Russian company and a Russian lender.

The Russian holding company said the credit line has the option to tie the interest rate on each loan to sustainability performance. Sistema said this confirms its commitment to the principles of sustainability and readiness to promote the ESG agenda in Russia.

Proceeds from the credit line will be used for general corporate needs, Sistema said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-20 0439ET

