Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction

CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 16 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment to notification published on 15 April 2022 at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/SSA/sistema-pjsfc-director-pdmr-transaction/15414477 Item 4(b) ("Nature of the transaction") should read as "Sale of shares." No other changes have been made. 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (correction) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 13.30 5,154,902 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 5,154,902 shares Price RUB 68,560,196.60 e) Date of the transaction April 11, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022. *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations

