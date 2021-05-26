Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 05/25
31.8 RUB   -3.05%
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

05/26/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

26-May-2021 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Director/PDMR Transaction

 

 

Moscow, Russia - 26 May 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them  

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President and CEO

Chairman of the Management Board

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 32.80

4,247,392

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

4,247,392 shares

Price

RUB 139,314,457.60

e)

Date of the transaction

May 25, 2021

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

***

 

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

Investor Relations 
Nikolai Minashin 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations 
Sergey Kopytov 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 107626
EQS News ID: 1201043

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
