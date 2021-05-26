Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
26-May-2021 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia -26 May 2021- Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President and CEO
Chairman of the Management Board
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 32.80
4,247,392
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
4,247,392shares
Price
RUB 139,314,457.60
e)
Date of the transaction
May 25, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
***
Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600,ir@sistema.ru
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: