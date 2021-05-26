Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction



26-May-2021 / 19:55 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 26 May 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO Chairman of the Management Board Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 32.80 4,247,392 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 4,247,392 shares Price RUB 139,314,457.60 e) Date of the transaction May 25, 2021 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

