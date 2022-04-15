Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
15-Apr-2022 / 19:55 MSK
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia - 15 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Vladimir Travkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 13.30
5,154,902
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
5,154,902 shares
Price
RUB 68,560,196.60
e)
Date of the transaction
April 11, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange
The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022.
***
Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600,ir@sistema.ru
***
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: