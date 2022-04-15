Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
04/14 11:49:39 am EDT
12.53 RUB   -5.05%
08:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
04/13Russian billionaire Yevtushenkov cedes control of Sistema after UK sanctions
RE
04/13SISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
PU
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

04/15/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

15-Apr-2022 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Director/PDMR Transaction

 

 

Moscow, Russia - 15 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them  

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Vladimir Travkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 13.30

5,154,902

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

5,154,902 shares

Price

RUB 68,560,196.60

e)

Date of the transaction

April 11, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

 

The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022.

 

 

***

 

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

Investor Relations 
Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Public Relations 
Sergey Kopytov 
Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 156059
EQS News ID: 1329449

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 238 M - -
Net income 2022 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 424 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,6%
