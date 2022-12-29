Advanced search
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
15.04 RUB   -0.05%
12/15Sistema Publicfinancial : Presentation 3Q 2022
PU
12/15Sistema Pjsfc : Sistema announces financial results for the third quarter 2022
EQ
11/24Sistema Reportedly Drops Buying Uniper
CI
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

12/29/2022 | 11:51am EST
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

29-Dec-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Director/PDMR Transaction

 

 

Moscow, Russia 29 December 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them  

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Felix Evtushenkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Senior Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Sergey Egorov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Artyom Zasursky

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Strategy and Development

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Aleksey Katkov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Human Resources (HRD)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

1,065,191

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

1,065,191 shares

Price

RUB 12,921,832.02

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Ali Uzdenov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Senior Managing Partner

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Sergey Shishkin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

 

b)

LEI

213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary registered shares

 

 

ISIN RU000A0DQZE3

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 12.131

2,201,398

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

Aggregated volume

2,201,398 shares

Price

RUB 26,705,159.14

e)

Date of the transaction

December 28, 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)

 

 

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

 

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded, diversified Russian holding company in sectors including telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema’s global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker “SSA” on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema’s ordinary shares are listed under the ticker “AFKS” on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 211792
EQS News ID: 1522903

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522903&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 438 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 258 M 1 963 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov President & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Director & Chief Investment Director
