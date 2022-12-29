Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 29-Dec-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia – 29 December 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Felix Evtushenkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Sergey Egorov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Artyom Zasursky
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Strategy and Development
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Aleksey Katkov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Human Resources (HRD)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
1,065,191
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
1,065,191 shares
Price
RUB 12,921,832.02
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Ali Uzdenov
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Sergey Shishkin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
b)
LEI
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
RUB 12.131
2,201,398
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,201,398 shares
Price
RUB 26,705,159.14
e)
Date of the transaction
December 28, 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded, diversified Russian holding company in sectors including telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema’s global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker “SSA” on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema’s ordinary shares are listed under the ticker “AFKS” on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.
ISIN:
US48122U2042
Category Code:
DSH
TIDM:
SSA
LEI Code:
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.:
211792
EQS News ID:
1522903
