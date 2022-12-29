Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction



29-Dec-2022 / 19:50 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia – 29 December 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Egorov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Strategy and Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Aleksey Katkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Human Resources (HRD) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 1,065,191 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,065,191 shares Price RUB 12,921,832.02 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Senior Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary registered shares ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 12.131 2,201,398 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,201,398 shares Price RUB 26,705,159.14 e) Date of the transaction December 28, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: Public Relations Sergey Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 kopytov@sistema.ru Investor Relations Sergey Levitskiy Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded, diversified Russian holding company in sectors including telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema’s global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker “SSA” on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema’s ordinary shares are listed under the ticker “AFKS” on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

