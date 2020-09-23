Log in
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sistema PJSFC: Expert RA upgrades Sistema's credit rating to ruAA-

09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Expert RA upgrades Sistema's credit rating to ruAA-

23-Sep-2020 / 11:04 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Expert RA upgrades Sistema's credit rating to ruAA-

 

 

Moscow, 23 September 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter "Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian public diversified holding company, announces that its credit rating has been upgraded by Expert RA rom ruA to ruAA-, outlook stable.

 

Vladimir Travkov, Sistema's Vice President for Finance, said:

 

"Expert RA's decision to upgrade Sistema's credit rating by two positions in one go confirms that the market highly appreciates the Corporation's strategy aimed at increasing the value of its high-quality diversified portfolio and decreasing debt." 

Expert RA has also acknowledged the high quality of Sistema's corporate governance and impressive transparency regarding the disclosure of financial information.

 

***

 

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

 

***

 

 

IR Service

Nikolay Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 84726
EQS News ID: 1135567

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
