Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group

12/28/2020 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group 
 
28-Dec-2020 / 22:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information 
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
       Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group 
 
  28 December 2020, Moscow - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, 
together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: 
     AFKS), a Russian public diversified holding company, announces that LLC 
Megapolis Invest (the "Purchaser"), a joint venture between Sistema (75.86%) 
        and LLC Sberbank Investments ("SberInvest") (24.14%), has closed the 
 transaction whereby it acquired a 64.37% stake in JSC Elektrozavod and 100% 
in LLC Elektrokombinat ("Elektrozavod Group") from certain private investors 
  ("the Transaction"). The Transaction was valued at RUB 24.7bn. The goal of 
   the Transaction is to create Russia's leading manufacturer of transformer 
     equipment and implement a real estate development project on land plots 
                         located in Moscow owned by Elektrozavod Group. 
 
    Sistema and SberInvest provided equity financing to the Purchaser in the 
  amount of RUB 11.0bn and RUB 3.5bn, respectively. Additionally, SberInvest 
  provided the Purchaser with debt financing of RUB 10.2bn. The parties also 
 concluded an agreement granting Sistema the right to acquire and SberInvest 
       the right to sell to the Group its stake in the equity capital of the 
   Purchaser. Additional co-investors may be brought in at a later stage for 
    both the transformer business and the real estate development project of 
                         Elektrozavod Group. 
 
  Elektrozavod Group includes transformer equipment production facilities in 
   Moscow and Ufa, maintenance divisions, research and design institutes, an 
            engineering centre and land plots totalling 19 hectares near the 
                         Elektrozavodskaya metro station in Moscow. 
 
            *** 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 
 
Public Relations                 Investor Relations 
 
Sergey Kopytov                     Nikolai Minashin 
 
Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
 
kopytov@sistema.ru            n.minashin@sistema.ru 
 
      Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company 
    serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, 
      high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real 
   estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. 
Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn 
     as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed 
     under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary 
     shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Stock Exchange. 
                         Website: www.sistema.com [1]. 
 
 _SberInvest (Sberbank Investments LLC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC 
 Sberbank and part of its Corporate and Investment Unit. Its core operations 
    include financial solutions and structuring through equity and mezzanine 
                      instruments, which it offers to the bank's customers._ 
 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  90461 
EQS News ID:   1157663 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1157663&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.25% 8878 Delayed Quote.14.55%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.59% 270.7 End-of-day quote.6.26%
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.60% 28.29 End-of-day quote.85.68%
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:05pSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavo..
PU
02:01pSISTEMA PJSFC : Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group
DJ
11:57aSISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
EQ
11:56aSISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction -3-
DJ
11:56aSISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction -2-
DJ
11:56aSISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
DJ
12/24SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : Presentation for investors 2
PU
12/23SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : agrees to acquire Elektrozavod Group
PU
12/23SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema agrees to acquire Elektrozavod Group
EQ
12/21SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : adopts responsible investment approach
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 201 M - -
Net income 2020 189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 3 570 M 3 596 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION85.68%3 578
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.17%243 485
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.35.34%131 216
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%94 117
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.58%85 542
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ