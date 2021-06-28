Log in
Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

06/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

28-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

 

Moscow, Russia - 28 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets, today announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on 26 June 2021.

 

The meeting took place as an online conference to present the company's full-year performance results and answer questions from shareholders. Voting was held in absentia.

 

The AGM approved the distribution of dividends totalling RUB 2,991.5 million, or RUB 0.31 per ordinary share (RUB 6.2 per GDR), for FY 2020. The dividend record date was set as 15 July 2021.

The AGM elected the Board of Directors of Sistema as follows:

  1. Vladimir Evtushenkov;
  2. Anna Belova;
  3. Felix Evtushenkov;
  4. Ron Sommer;
  5. Yaroslav Kuzminov (independent director);
  6. Roger Munnings (independent director);
  7. Vladimir Chirakhov;
  8. Anatoly Chubais (independent director);
  9. Mikhail Shamolin;
  10. Etienne Schneider (independent director);
  11. Alexander Shokhin (independent director);
  12. David Iakobachvili (independent director).

 

The AGM approved JSC Deloitte and Touche CIS as auditor of Sistema's RAS and IFRS financial statements for 2021. 

 

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the AGM, the Board members elected Vladimir Evtushenkov as Chair and Anna Belova as Deputy Chair of the Board. 

 

The Board of Directors approved the Terms of Reference of the Sustainability and Investor Relations Committee (the "Committee"), which was established to replace the Investor Relations and Dividend Policy Committee. The new Terms of Reference establishes the Committee's leading role in setting the Corporation's ESG agenda. The Committee's ESG activities aim to support the development of the Company's corporate culture based on ESG principles and to integrate ESG into the Company's strategy in order to increase the sustainability of Sistema's investment portfolio. Anna Belova was elected Chair of the Committee. The Committee's members include Anatoly Chubais, a special representative of the Russian President for relations with international organisations to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving some 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com

 

***

 

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

IR Service

Nikolai Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 113785
EQS News ID: 1212376

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2021
