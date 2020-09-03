Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15 exchange-traded bonds

Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15

Moscow, 03 September 2020 -Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the completion of book-building for RUB 10 billion series 001P-15 bonds. As a result of the book-building, the semi-annual coupon rate was set at 6.70% per annum.

The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period is 182 days. There is a put option in four years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President for Finance, noted:

"We have successfully placed a new bond issue as part of Sistema's strategy to optimise its debt portfolio. The funds raised from the placement are planned to be allocated to refinance debt obligations".

Ak Bars Bank, Otkritie Bank, IFC Solid, MKB, Renaissance Capital, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sberbank CIB, Univer Capital, BCS Global Markets acted as lead arrangers of the placement. Co-arrangers were Derzhava Bank, MTS Bank, ATON. Otkritie Bank was the placement agent.

