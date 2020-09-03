Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15 exchange-traded bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15 exchange-traded bonds

03-Sep-2020 / 13:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15
exchange-traded bonds

Moscow, 03 September 2020 -Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the completion of book-building for  RUB 10 billion series 001P-15 bonds. As a result of the book-building, the semi-annual coupon rate was set at 6.70% per annum.

The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period is 182 days. There is a put option in four years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President for Finance, noted:

 

"We have successfully placed a new bond issue as part of Sistema's strategy to optimise its debt portfolio.  The funds raised from the placement are planned to be allocated to refinance debt obligations".

Ak Bars Bank, Otkritie Bank, IFC Solid, MKB, Renaissance Capital, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sberbank CIB, Univer Capital, BCS Global Markets acted as lead arrangers of the placement. Co-arrangers were Derzhava Bank, MTS Bank, ATON. Otkritie Bank was the placement agent.

 

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

 

***

 

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

IR Service

Nikolay Minashin

Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Press Service

Sergey Kopytov

Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

 

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 83444
EQS News ID: 1127067

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
06:05aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-15 exchange-t..
EQ
03:10aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : announces financial results for the secon..
PU
03:05aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2020
EQ
09/02SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema releases its block of MTS shares from pledge
EQ
09/02Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 million from sale of toy retailer
RE
09/02SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : and Russia-China Investment Fund successf..
PU
09/02SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema and Russia-China Investment Fund successfully price offe..
EQ
09/02Sistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 mln from sale of toy retailer
RE
09/01SISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Launch of offering of up to 184,750,001 D..
PU
09/01SISTEMA PJSFC : Launch of offering of up to 184,750,001 Detsky Mir shares
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 615 M - -
Net income 2020 247 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 2 611 M 2 598 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,28 $
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Spread / Highest target 4,14%
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION37.49%2 598
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.42%250 476
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.66%86 391
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-13.22%83 747
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.03%52 100
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY2.08%39 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group