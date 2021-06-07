Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

06/07/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

07-Jun-2021 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 7 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary  Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 622,300 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till the end of December 2021 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX

Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance

Number of shares purchased

VWAP of shares purchased, RUB

01.06.2021

03.06.2021

309,800

32.01

02.06.2021

04.06.2021

312,500

31.70

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 7 June 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 127,591,071 ordinary shares.

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

 

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 109793
EQS News ID: 1205162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205162&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
