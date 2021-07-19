Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 19 July 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 3,478,800 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022. (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance Number of shares purchased VWAP of shares purchased, RUB 08.07.2021 12.07.2021 700,000 31.39 09.07.2021 13.07.2021 686,200 31.08 12.07.2021 14.07.2021 666,900 30.87 13.07.2021 15.07.2021 709,700 30.91 14.07.2021 16.07.2021 716,000 30.59

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 19 July 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 143,291,471 ordinary shares.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

