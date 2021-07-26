Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

07/26/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

26-Jul-2021 / 19:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Moscow, 26 July 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary  Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 4,840,500 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022. (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX

Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance

Number of shares purchased

VWAP of shares purchased, RUB

15.07.2021

19.07.2021

725,800

30.10

16.07.2021

20.07.2021

719,800

30.33

19.07.2021

21.07.2021

650,000

29.78

20.07.2021

22.07.2021

1,369,900

29.18

21.07.2021

23.07.2021

1,375,000

29.02

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 26 July 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 148,131,971 ordinary shares.

 

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

 

 

Investor Relations

Nikolai Minashin

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

n.minashin@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 118469
EQS News ID: 1221610

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221610&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:01pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
07/19SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
07/15SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : Segezha Group expanding packaging production in Europe
PU
07/14SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction -3-
DJ
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction -2-
DJ
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
DJ
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
EQ
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
07/12SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 635 M - -
Net income 2021 376 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 3 838 M 3 840 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,61 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION4.18%4 118
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.89%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.86%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.59%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734