  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
15.04 RUB   -0.05%
12:31pAgreement regarding sale of the holding in MFG is terminated
AQ
12:31pSistema Pjsfc : Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group
EQ
02/08Russia's MTS bank has UAE licence -central bank website
RE
Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

03/05/2023 | 12:31pm EST
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

05-March-2023 / 20:30 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

 

Moscow, Russia – 5 March 2023 – Sistema PJSFC (the “Corporation”) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 227496
News ID: 1574881

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 438 M - -
Net income 2022 361 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 258 M 1 884 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Tagir Alievich Sitdekov President & Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov Chief Financial Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Chairman
Igor Kozlov Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Director & Chief Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%1 884
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.09%46 479
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.12.02%11 632
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.13.77%8 500
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.15.34%5 794
ROTHSCHILD & CO26.77%3 717