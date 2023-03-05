Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group
Moscow, Russia – 5 March 2023 – Sistema PJSFC (the “Corporation”) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.
