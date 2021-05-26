Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
26-May-2021 / 19:55 MSK
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia - 26 May 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and
persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov
2. Reason for the notification
President and CEO
a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial
a) Name Corporation
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Ordinary registered shares
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
a)
Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
Purchase of shares
b) Nature of the transaction
Price Volume
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
RUB 32.80 4,247,392
Aggregated information
d)
Aggregated volume 4,247,392 shares
Price RUB 139,314,457.60
May 25, 2021
e) Date of the transaction
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
f) Place of the transaction
