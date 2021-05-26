Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 05/25
31.8 RUB   -3.05%
12:56pSISTEMA PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction
EQ
12:56pSISTEMA PJSFC  : Director/PDMR Transaction
DJ
12:01pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
Sistema PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction

05/26/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 
26-May-2021 / 19:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Director/PDMR Transaction 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 26 May 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
 
 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 
2.            Reason for the notification 
                                                                          President and CEO 
a)            Position/status                                             Chairman of the Management Board 
                                                                          Member of the Board of Directors 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                                                                          Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)            Name                                                        Corporation 
 
                                                                          213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)            LEI 
 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                                          Ordinary registered shares 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                                                          Purchase of shares 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                                          Price                  Volume 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          RUB 32.80              4,247,392 
              Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                           4,247,392 shares 
              Price                                                       RUB 139,314,457.60 
                                                                          May 25, 2021 
e)            Date of the transaction 
 
                                                                          Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)            Place of the transaction

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations       Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin         Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00  Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru    kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  107626 
EQS News ID:   1201043 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 961 M - -
Net income 2021 293 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 4 117 M 4 109 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,57 $
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION11.03%4 113
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.01%233 831
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%132 154
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.13%131 219
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.81%99 664
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.60%97 249