Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PJSFC : Sistema increases the volume of its share buyback programme

06/15/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema increases the volume of its share buyback programme 
15-Jun-2021 / 12:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Sistema increases the volume of its share buyback programme 
Moscow, 15 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter "Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly 
traded Russian investment company, announces an increase in the volume of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") 
to RUB 7.0 billion, with the Programme extended until 17 September 2022. 
The Programme, launched on 17 September 2019, initially stipulated that Sistema's ordinary shares (the "Shares") were 
to be repurchased by a wholly owned subsidiary of Sistema for up to a maximum pecuniary amount of RUB 3.0 billion. The 
maximum number of Shares to be repurchased under the Programme was not to exceed 300 million. The Programme was to run 
until 29 February 2020, or until the total number of Shares or the total monetary value of Shares repurchased under the 
Programme reaches its stipulated maximum, whichever occurs first. In February 2020, the share repurchase programme was 
extended until 31 December 2020 (inclusive), and then in December 2020, until 31 December 2021 (inclusive). 
The Programme is now extended until 17 September 2022 (inclusive) and its maximum pecuniary amount increased to RUB 7.0 
billion. The maximum number of Shares to be repurchased since the launch of the programme is 343 million[1]. As of 11 
June 2021, Sistema's wholly owned subsidiary has repurchased 128.8 million Shares for an aggregate amount of RUB 1.9 
billion. 
Under the Programme, Sistema's ordinary shares will be repurchased through a broker appointed by its wholly owned 
subsidiary. 
Purchases may continue during both open periods and any closed periods to which Sistema is subject during the above 
mentioned period. 
The repurchase of Shares under the Programme will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. 
Upon repurchase, the Shares will be used by Sistema for general corporate needs, including management incentive plans. 
Sistema will report on the progress of the share repurchase Programme on its corporate website as well as through a 
regulatory information service. 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving some 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
For further information, please visit  www.sistema.ru or contact: 
Investor Relations        Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin          Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru     kopytov@sistema.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] The maximum number of Shares is calculated on the basis of Shares' VWAP from 17 September 2019 to 11 June 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  111379 
EQS News ID:   1208114 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208114&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:08aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : increases the volume of its share buyback programme
PU
05:01aSISTEMA PJSFC  : Sistema increases the volume of its share buyback programme
DJ
05:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema increases the volume of its share buyback programme
EQ
03:43aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Q1 Loss Shrinks on Strong Revenue Growth at Portfolio..
MT
03:08aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Press release 1Q 2021
PU
03:08aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Presentation 1Q 2021
PU
03:06aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : announces financial results for the first quarter 202..
PU
03:02aSISTEMA PJSFC  : Sistema announces financial -5-
DJ
03:02aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2021
DJ
03:02aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2021
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 169 M - -
Net income 2021 374 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 4 316 M 4 310 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,59 $
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION14.19%4 310
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.42%236 729
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.39%130 295
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.95%128 199
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.94%102 312
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.54%95 434