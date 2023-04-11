Sistema PublicFinancial : Financial statements FY 2022

AO BST

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation ("Sistema") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and the consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Auditor's Independence Rules and the Auditor's Professional Ethics Code, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the Russian Federation together with the ethical requirements of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the "IESBA Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities

in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide

a separate opinion on these matters.