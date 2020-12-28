Sistema PublicFinancial : Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group
Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group
Sales 2020
9 201 M
-
-
Net income 2020
189 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
8 196 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
21,1x
Yield 2020
4,33%
Capitalization
3 570 M
3 596 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,28x
EV / Sales 2021
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
32,8%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
0,43 $
Last Close Price
0,38 $
Spread / Highest target
51,1%
Spread / Average Target
13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,3%
