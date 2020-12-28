Log in
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
Calendar 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sistema PublicFinancial : Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group

12/28/2020 | 02:05pm EST
Joint venture of Sistema and Sber acquires Elektrozavod Group

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 19:04:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 201 M - -
Net income 2020 189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 3 570 M 3 596 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION85.68%3 578
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.17%243 485
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.35.34%131 216
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%94 117
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.58%85 542
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 444
