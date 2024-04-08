DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this presentation may contain assumptions or forecasts concerning the forthcoming or expected events at Sistema PJSFC or its portfolio companies. Such forward-looking statements contain words like "expect", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", their negatives and other similar expressions.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors may cause the actual results of Sistema PJSFC and its portfolio companies to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, inter alia, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with the deterioration of the geopolitical situation, rapid technological and market changes in the sectors where Sistema operates, the financial results of Sistema and its portfolio companies, as well as many other risks directly related to Sistema PJSFC and its operations.