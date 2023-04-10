Sistema PublicFinancial : Press release 4Q&FY 2022

Sistema PJSFC | IFRS Financial Results for 4Q and FY 2022

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT WWW.SISTEMA.RUOR CONTACT:

Investor Public Relations Relations Sergey Levitskiy Sergey Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2022 was RUB 912.7 billion; total assets

equalled RUB 2.1 trillion as of 31 December 2022. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

The Company is not an investment company, and is not and will not be registered as such, under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Sistema. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with the deterioration of the geopolitical situation, as well as many other risks specifically related to Sistema and its operations.