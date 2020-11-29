Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sistema PublicFinancial : Q3 2020 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call

11/29/2020 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sistema Q3 2020 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:20pSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : Q3 2020 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
PU
11/25SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
11/24SISTEMA PJSFC : Pricing of Ozon's Initial Public Offering
EQ
11/19COVID-19 CRISIS : a shot in the arm for Russian e-commerce
RE
11/18SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : attracts first ESG financing from Sberbank
AQ
11/18Russian online retailer Ozon targets $1 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
11/18SISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
11/17Sistema Gets $131.3 Million ESG Financing From Sberbank Rossia
DJ
11/17SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : attracts first ESG financing from Sberbank
PU
11/17SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema attracts first ESG financing from Sberbank
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 239 M - -
Net income 2020 235 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 7,11%
Capitalization 3 824 M 3 817 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,39 $
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION98.26%3 817
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.29%128 480
ORANGE-18.52%33 957
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-27.41%29 534
TELIA COMPANY AB-8.52%17 728
BT GROUP PLC-36.97%15 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ