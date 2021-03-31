Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 03/26
34.368 RUB   +1.14%
03:08aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez
PU
03:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez
EQ
03:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PublicFinancial : Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez

03/31/2021 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sistema Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:08aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez
PU
03:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Group increases ownership stake in OJSC Sintez
EQ
03:01aSISTEMA PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice
EQ
03/30SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Segezha Group launches CLT panel factory
AQ
03/26SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : corporate governance rating affirmed
PU
03/23SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Segezha Group joins UN Global Compact, building on it..
PU
03/18SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Q4 and FY 2020 IFRS Financial Results Conference Call
PU
03/05SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Board of Directors to consider appointment of Alexey ..
PU
03/05SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Board of Directors to consider appointment of Alexey Kor..
EQ
03/01SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Joint venture of Sistema and Sber completes acquisiti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 442 M - -
Net income 2020 170 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 4 224 M 4 215 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,57 $
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vsevolod Valeryevich Rozanov Senior Vice President, Head-Finance & Investments
Vladimir Sergeyevich Travkov VP, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION20.00%4 215
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.14%243 447
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.36%123 345
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION13.12%98 849
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.44%95 622
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.32%63 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ