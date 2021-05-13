Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 05/11
32.99 RUB   -1.07%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PublicFinancial : Ozon scales up business in Belarus, expands logistics infrastructure

05/13/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Ozon scales up business in Belarus, expands logistics infrastructure

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 347 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 4 186 M 4 198 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,56 $
Last Close Price 0,44 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION15.18%4 198
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.36%242 360
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.43%129 824
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.09%129 253
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.76%95 702
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.75%94 373