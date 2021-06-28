Log in
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
Sistema PublicFinancial : announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

06/28/2021 | 03:05am EDT
Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 712 M - -
Net income 2021 376 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 4 117 M 4 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 0,59 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION7.57%4 118
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.03%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.03%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.99%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.55%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.51%94 734