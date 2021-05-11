Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFKS   RU000A0DQZE3

SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AFKS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sistema PublicFinancial : reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

05/11/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Disclaimer

Afk Sistema OAO published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:36aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
PU
11:31aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
EQ
11:19aSEGEZHA  : S&P affirms Sistema's credit rating at BB, outlook upgraded to 'posit..
AQ
06:14aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : S&P Affirms Sistema's BB Rating, Upgrades..
MT
05:48aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : S&P affirms Sistema's credit rating at BB, outlook up..
PU
05:42aSISTEMA PJSFC : S&P affirms Sistema's credit rating at BB, outlook upgraded to '..
EQ
05/07SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyb..
AQ
05/06SISTEMA PJSFC : Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback program..
DJ
04/30SISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Annual Report 2020
EQ
04/29SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL  : closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-20 exchang..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 347 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 4 268 M 4 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sistema PublicFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,56 $
Last Close Price 0,45 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Sanasarovich Chirakhov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Vladimir Semenovich Shukshin VP, Head-Information Technologies & Security
Ali Mussayevich Uzdenov Chief Investment Director
Robert Sedrakovich Kocharyan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL CORPORATION17.59%4 275
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.05%246 417
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 447
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.01%131 070
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.32%96 034
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.60%95 062