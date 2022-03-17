SIT: EURO 15 MILLION LOAN GRANTED FOR NEW ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND GREEN ECONOMY INVESTMENT

Padua, March 17, 2022 - SIT S.p.A. (SIT:IM), a multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange that creates intelligent solutions for the control of environmental conditions and consumption measurement, has agreed a Euro 15 million loan with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.

The funding will support new investment in environmental projects, energy efficiency, sustainable development promotion, the green economy and for the construction of R&D laboratories at the Group's new headquarters, allowing SIT to test new products together with clients in order to grow the Company both in Italy and overseas. The transaction also marks another step in the company's funding diversification strategy.

"We are very pleased with this transaction" - stated Paul Fogolin, SIT's Chief Financial Officer - "which marks the beginning of a long-term relationship with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a leading institutional lender who will support us in building our new R&D labs, where we will lay the foundations for many of SIT's future developments. Our new headquarters will meet the most advanced environmental protection and energy efficiency criteria and will exemplify open innovation and energy transition in our sector."