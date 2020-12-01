Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SIT S.p.A.    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 12/01 11:06:46 am
5.3 EUR   -0.75%
11:01aSIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants
PU
11/30SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
11/23SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, December 1st, 2020 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of November 2020 is equal to EUR 4,7748 (source "Bloomberg").

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for November 2020 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of December 2020.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitcorporate.it).

***

The SIT Group, through its two divisions Heating and Smart Gas Metering, creates intelligent solutions for the control of environmental conditions and consumption measurement for a more sustainable world. A market-leading multinational company, listed on the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana, SIT aims to be the number one sustainable partner for energy and climate control solutions for its customers, focusing on experimentation and the use of alternative gases with low environmental profiles.

The Group has production sites in Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, China and Tunisia, in addition to a commercial structure covering all global markets.

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. chiara@twin.services M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

E. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:00:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIT S.P.A.
11:01aSIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants
PU
11/30SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
11/23SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
11/16SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
11/09SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
11/02SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants
PU
10/26SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
10/20SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
10/13SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
10/13SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 352 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2019 19,9 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2019 78,4 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 132 M 158 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara de Stefani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-24.79%158
SMC CORPORATION31.88%42 274
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.44.97%27 365
COGNEX CORPORATION34.08%13 122
SHIMADZU CORPORATION9.16%10 603
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.25.43%7 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ