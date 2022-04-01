SIT S p A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS.

PRESS RELEASE EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, April 1st, 2022 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of March 2022 is equal to EUR 8,1367 (source: "Bloomberg").

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for March 2022 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of April 2022.

Furthermore, as already disclosed to the market on March 22nd, 2022, in compliance with the provisions of article 3.6 of the Warrant Regulations, the exercise of "SIT S.p.a. Warrants" is suspended from March 22nd, 2022 (excluded) until the day (included) of the Shareholders' Meeting for approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2021, and in any case up to the day (excluded) of the Ex-dividend date resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitcorporate.it).

SIT also reports that in the course of March 2022 no exercise requests were received of SIT warrants. As a result, the Company registered capital is unchanged and equal to EUR 96.162.195,00.

