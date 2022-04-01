Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS.

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, April 1st, 2022 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of March 2022 is equal to EUR 8,1367 (source: "Bloomberg").

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for March 2022 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of April 2022.

Furthermore, as already disclosed to the market on March 22nd, 2022, in compliance with the provisions of article 3.6 of the Warrant Regulations, the exercise of "SIT S.p.a. Warrants" is suspended from March 22nd, 2022 (excluded) until the day (included) of the Shareholders' Meeting for approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2021, and in any case up to the day (excluded) of the Ex-dividend date resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitcorporate.it).

SIT also reports that in the course of March 2022 no exercise requests were received of SIT warrants. As a result, the Company registered capital is unchanged and equal to EUR 96.162.195,00.

***

SIT, through its two divisions Heating and Metering, creates intelligent solutions for the control of environmental conditions and consumption measurement for a more sustainable world. A market-leading multinational company and listed on the Euronext Milan segment, SIT aims to be the number one sustainable partner for energy and climate control solutions for its customers, focusing on experimentation and the use of alternative gases with low environmental profiles. The Group has production sites in Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, China, Tunisia and Portugal, in addition to a commercial structure covering all global markets. SIT is also a member of the European Heating Industry and of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, in addition to the Community Valore Acqua per l'Italia ("Value Water for Italy Community") - www.sitcorporate.it

Investor Relations

Ufficio Stampa SIT Spa a cura di TWIN Srl

Paul Fogolin

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it T. +39 049 829 3111

Mara Di Giorgio

E. mara@twin.services M +39 335 7737417

Stefano Campolo

E. stefano@twin.services M. +39 329 0894649

Chiara Bortolato

E. chiara@twin.services M. +39 347 853 3894

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIT S.P.A.
10:05aSIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
03/22#VALOREACQUA (#VALUEWATER), SIT : Smart meters will cut water waste and consumption. but r..
PU
03/22SIT S P A : Growth reported in 2021, dividend proposed to the shareholders' meeting of eur..
PU
03/17SIT : Euro 15 million loan granted for new energy efficiency and green economy investment
PU
03/14SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
03/07SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
03/01SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
02/28SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/21SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/14SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 11,0 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net Debt 2021 120 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 199 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 747 729x
Nbr of Employees 2 484
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,18 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-23.91%221
SMC CORPORATION-11.28%37 041
COGNEX CORPORATION-0.78%13 416
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-12.77%10 276
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-13.88%8 328
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-29.57%6 311