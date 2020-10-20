SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 20th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between October 12th, 2020, and October 16th, 2020, acquired n. 300 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 4,7633 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.429,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 12.10.2020 100 4,7700 477,00 15.10.2020 200 4,7600 952,00 Totale 300 4,7633 1.429,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 16th, 2020, n. 206.786 ordinary shares, amounting to 0,8269% of the share capital.

