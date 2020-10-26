SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, October 26th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between October 19th, 2020, and October 23rd, 2020, acquired n. 10.545 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 4,9649 per share, for a total amount of EUR 52.354,41.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average price per
|
Countervalue (EUR)
|
|
purchased
|
share (EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.10.2020
|
3.500
|
5,0000
|
17.500,00
|
|
|
|
|
20.10.2020
|
3.600
|
5,0000
|
18.000,00
|
|
|
|
|
21.10.2020
|
120
|
4,9200
|
590,40
|
|
|
|
|
22.10.2020
|
1.175
|
4,9043
|
5.762,55
|
|
|
|
|
23.10.2020
|
2.150
|
4,8844
|
10.501,46
|
|
|
|
|
Totale
|
10.545
|
4,9649
|
52.354,41
|
|
|
|
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 23rd, 2020, n. 217.331ordinary shares, amounting to 0,8691% of the share capital.
|
|
***
|
SIT S.p.A.
|
Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations
|
|
T. +39 049 829 3111
|
|
|
Chiara Bortolato
|
Paul Fogolin
|
E. chiara@twin.services
|
E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it
|
M. +39 347 853 3894
Mara Di Giorgio
-
SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it
