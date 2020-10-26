SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 26th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between October 19th, 2020, and October 23rd, 2020, acquired n. 10.545 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 4,9649 per share, for a total amount of EUR 52.354,41.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 19.10.2020 3.500 5,0000 17.500,00 20.10.2020 3.600 5,0000 18.000,00 21.10.2020 120 4,9200 590,40 22.10.2020 1.175 4,9043 5.762,55 23.10.2020 2.150 4,8844 10.501,46 Totale 10.545 4,9649 52.354,41

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 23rd, 2020, n. 217.331ordinary shares, amounting to 0,8691% of the share capital.

