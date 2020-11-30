SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, November 30th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 23rd, 2020, and November 27th, 2020, acquired n. 15.975 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 5,0812 per share, for a total amount of EUR 81.171,40.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 23.11.2020 3.600 4,8879 17.596,44 24.11.2020 4.000 4,9750 19.900,00 25.11.2020 4.600 5,1451 23.667,46 26.11.2020 3.775 5,3000 20.007,50 Totale 15.975 5,0812 81.171,40

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at November 27th, 2020, n. 267.331 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,0690 % of the share capital.

*** SIT S.p.A. Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A. Investor Relations T. +39 049 829 3111 Chiara Bortolato Paul Fogolin E. chiara@twin.services E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio