SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 28th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 21st, 2020, and December 23rd, 2020, acquired n. 500 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 5,4400 per share, for a total amount of EUR 2.720,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 21.12.2020 500 5,4400 2.720,00 Total 500 5,4400 2.720,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 23rd, 2020, n. 307.124 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,2281% of the share capital.

*** SIT S.p.A. Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A. Investor Relations T. +39 049 829 3111 Chiara Bortolato Paul Fogolin E. chiara@twin.services E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio