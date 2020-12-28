Log in
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

12/28/2020 | 08:21am EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 28th, 2020 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 21st, 2020, and December 23rd, 2020, acquired n. 500 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 5,4400 per share, for a total amount of EUR 2.720,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares

Average price per

Countervalue (EUR)

purchased

share (EUR)

21.12.2020

500

5,4400

2.720,00

Total

500

5,4400

2.720,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 23rd, 2020, n. 307.124 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,2281% of the share capital.

***

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
