SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

02/15/2021 | 10:53am EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, February 15th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between February 8th, 2021, and February 12th, 2021, acquired n. 2.200 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,5427 per share, for a total amount of EUR 14.394,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares purchased

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

08.02.2021

500

6,5000

3.250,00

10.02.2021

400

6,5600

2.624,00

11.02.2021

800

6,5475

5.238,00

12.02.2021

500

6,5640

3.282,00

Total

2.200

6,5427

14.394,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at February 12th, 2021, n. 356.090 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,4239% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. chiara@twin.services M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

E. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 15:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
