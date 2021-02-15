SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, February 15th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between February 8th, 2021, and February 12th, 2021, acquired n. 2.200 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,5427 per share, for a total amount of EUR 14.394,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares purchased Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) 08.02.2021 500 6,5000 3.250,00 10.02.2021 400 6,5600 2.624,00 11.02.2021 800 6,5475 5.238,00 12.02.2021 500 6,5640 3.282,00 Total 2.200 6,5427 14.394,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at February 12th, 2021, n. 356.090 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,4239% of the share capital.

