SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, August 4th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that on August 2nd, 2021 acquired n. 128 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 8,600 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.100,80.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 02.08.2021 128 8,6000 1.100,80 Total 128 8,6000 1.100,80

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at August 2nd, 2021, n. 447.951 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,7913% of the share capital.

*** SIT S.p.A. Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A. Investor Relations T. +39 049 829 3111 Chiara Bortolato Paul Fogolin E. chiara@twin.services E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio