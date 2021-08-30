Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 08/30 11:35:08 am
9.1 EUR   +2.71%
01:32pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/04SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/02SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

08/30/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, August 30th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between August 23rd, 2021, and August 27th, 2021, acquired n. 8.300 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 8,7247per share, for a total amount of EUR 72.415,12.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares

Average price per

Countervalue (EUR)

purchased

share (EUR)

23.08.2021

500

8,4600

4.230,00

24.08.2021

1.300

8,3888

10.905,44

25.08.2021

2.400

8,7057

20.893,68

26.08.2021

3.100

8,8800

27.528,00

27.08.2021

1.000

8,8580

8.858,00

Total

8.300

8,7247

72.415,12

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at August 27th, 2021, n. 456.251 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,8245% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

E. tommaso@twin.services

M. +39 3470735670

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIT S.P.A.
01:32pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/04SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/02SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
08/02SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/26SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/19SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/15SIT S P A : Italy's SIT to Buy Water Heater Valve Product Line of US-Based Emers..
MT
07/15SIT S P A : Acquires the nga product line from emerson electric and enters the m..
PU
07/13SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/12SIT, PRELIMINARY RESULTS : H1 2021 core sales reach euro 188 million (+42.5% vs ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 358 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2021 17,6 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net Debt 2021 113 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 218 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 484
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,86 €
Average target price 12,10 €
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.50.68%257
SMC CORPORATION9.31%41 360
COGNEX CORPORATION11.07%15 757
SHIMADZU CORPORATION22.19%13 134
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-0.11%8 333
RENISHAW PLC-8.07%5 297