SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, August 30th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between August 23rd, 2021, and August 27th, 2021, acquired n. 8.300 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 8,7247per share, for a total amount of EUR 72.415,12.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR)

23.08.2021 500 8,4600 4.230,00 24.08.2021 1.300 8,3888 10.905,44 25.08.2021 2.400 8,7057 20.893,68 26.08.2021 3.100 8,8800 27.528,00 27.08.2021 1.000 8,8580 8.858,00 Total 8.300 8,7247 72.415,12

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at August 27th, 2021, n. 456.251 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,8245% of the share capital.