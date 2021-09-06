SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, September 6th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between August 30th, 2021, and September 3rd, 2021, acquired n. 17.350 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 9,2941per share, for a total amount of EUR 161.252,55.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares Average price per Countervalue (EUR) purchased share (EUR) 30.08.2021 3.100 9,0679 28.110,49 31.08.2021 3.200 9,0900 29.088,00 01.09.2021 2.750 9,1585 25.185,88 02.09.2021 3.800 9,4811 36.028,18 03.09.2021 4.500 9,5200 42.840,00 Total 17.350 9,2941 161.252,55

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at September 3rd, 2021, n. 473.601 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,8938% of the share capital.