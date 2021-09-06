Log in
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

09/06/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, September 6th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between August 30th, 2021, and September 3rd, 2021, acquired n. 17.350 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 9,2941per share, for a total amount of EUR 161.252,55.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares

Average price per

Countervalue (EUR)

purchased

share (EUR)

30.08.2021

3.100

9,0679

28.110,49

31.08.2021

3.200

9,0900

29.088,00

01.09.2021

2.750

9,1585

25.185,88

02.09.2021

3.800

9,4811

36.028,18

03.09.2021

4.500

9,5200

42.840,00

Total

17.350

9,2941

161.252,55

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at September 3rd, 2021, n. 473.601 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,8938% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

E. tommaso@twin.services

M. +39 3470735670

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
