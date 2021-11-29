SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, November 29th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 22nd, 2021, and November 26th, 2021, acquired n. 15.000 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,5851 per share, for a total amount of EUR 158.776,95.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 22.11.2021 5.000 10,7350 53.675,00 24.11.2021 3.500 10,6577 37.301,95 25.11.2021 4.000 10,6000 42.400,00 26.11.2021 2.500 10,1600 25.400,00 Total 15.000 10,5851 158.776,95

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at November 26th, 2021, n. 698.716 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,7940% of the share capital.