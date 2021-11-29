Log in
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, November 29th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 22nd, 2021, and November 26th, 2021, acquired n. 15.000 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,5851 per share, for a total amount of EUR 158.776,95.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

22.11.2021

5.000

10,7350

53.675,00

24.11.2021

3.500

10,6577

37.301,95

25.11.2021

4.000

10,6000

42.400,00

26.11.2021

2.500

10,1600

25.400,00

Total

15.000

10,5851

158.776,95

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at November 26th, 2021, n. 698.716 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,7940% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M. +39 3470735670

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
