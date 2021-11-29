SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.
11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, November 29th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 22nd, 2021, and November 26th, 2021, acquired n. 15.000 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,5851 per share, for a total amount of EUR 158.776,95.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Date
Number of
Average price per share (EUR)
Countervalue (EUR)
shares
purchased
22.11.2021
5.000
10,7350
53.675,00
24.11.2021
3.500
10,6577
37.301,95
25.11.2021
4.000
10,6000
42.400,00
26.11.2021
2.500
10,1600
25.400,00
Total
15.000
10,5851
158.776,95
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at November 26th, 2021, n. 698.716 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,7940% of the share capital.