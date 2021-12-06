SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.
12/06/2021 | 01:32pm EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, December 6th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 29th , 2021, and December 3rd, 2021, acquired n. 11.700 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,4239 per share, for a total amount of EUR 121.959,06..
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Date
Number of
Average price per share (EUR)
Countervalue (EUR)
shares
purchased
29.11.2021
1.000
10,2000
10.200,00
30.11.2021
6.200
10,3823
64.370,26
01.12.2021
2.000
10,5694
21.138,80
02.12.2021
2.500
10,5000
26.250,00
Total
11.700
10,4239
121.959,06
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 3rd, 2021, n. 710.416 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,8408% of the share capital.