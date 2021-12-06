SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 6th , 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between November 29th , 2021, and December 3rd, 2021, acquired n. 11.700 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,4239 per share, for a total amount of EUR 121.959,06..

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 29.11.2021 1.000 10,2000 10.200,00 30.11.2021 6.200 10,3823 64.370,26 01.12.2021 2.000 10,5694 21.138,80 02.12.2021 2.500 10,5000 26.250,00 Total 11.700 10,4239 121.959,06

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 3rd, 2021, n. 710.416 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,8408% of the share capital.