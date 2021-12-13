SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, December 13th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 6th, 2021, and December 10th, 2021, acquired n. 6.072 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,1429 per share, for a total amount of EUR 61.587,60.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Average price per share (EUR)
|
Countervalue (EUR)
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06.12.2021
|
600
|
10,1000
|
6.060,00
|
|
|
|
|
07.12.2021
|
472
|
10,2500
|
4.838,00
|
|
|
|
|
09.12.2021
|
4.000
|
10,1492
|
40.596,80
|
|
|
|
|
10.12.2021
|
1.000
|
10,0928
|
10.092,80
|
|
|
|
|
Totale
|
6.072
|
10,1429
|
61.587,60
|
|
|
|
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 10th, 2021, n. 716.488 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,8651% of the share capital.
|
|
***
|
SIT S.p.A.
|
Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.
|
Investor Relations
|
|
T. +39 049 829 3111
|
|
|
Chiara Bortolato
|
Paul Fogolin
|
E. chiara@twin.services
|
E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it
|
M. +39 347 853 3894
|
Mara Di Giorgio
|
Tommaso Pesa
|
E. mara@twin.services
|
E. tommaso@twin.services
|
|
M. +39 3470735670
