SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 13th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 6th, 2021, and December 10th, 2021, acquired n. 6.072 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,1429 per share, for a total amount of EUR 61.587,60.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 06.12.2021 600 10,1000 6.060,00 07.12.2021 472 10,2500 4.838,00 09.12.2021 4.000 10,1492 40.596,80 10.12.2021 1.000 10,0928 10.092,80 Totale 6.072 10,1429 61.587,60

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 10th, 2021, n. 716.488 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,8651% of the share capital.