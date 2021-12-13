Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 12/13 10:42:32 am
10 EUR   -0.99%
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

12/13/2021 | 10:36am EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 13th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 6th, 2021, and December 10th, 2021, acquired n. 6.072 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,1429 per share, for a total amount of EUR 61.587,60.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

06.12.2021

600

10,1000

6.060,00

07.12.2021

472

10,2500

4.838,00

09.12.2021

4.000

10,1492

40.596,80

10.12.2021

1.000

10,0928

10.092,80

Totale

6.072

10,1429

61.587,60

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 10th, 2021, n. 716.488 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,8651% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M. +39 3470735670

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
