SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 20th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 13th, 2021, and December 17th, 2021, acquired n. 12.959 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,1945 per share, for a total amount of EUR 132.110,85.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 13.12.2021 1.200 10,0500 12.060,00 14.12.2021 5.500 10,0669 55.367,95 15.12.2021 1.259 10,1000 12.715,90 16.12.2021 5.000 10,3934 51.967,00 Totale 12.959 10,1945 132.110,85

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 17th, 2021, n. 729.447 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,9074% of the share capital.