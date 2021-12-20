Log in
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 12/20 09:59:24 am
10.55 EUR   +1.44%
12/17SIT S P A : Notice of bylaw publication
PU
12/13SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
12/06SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 20th, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2021, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between December 13th, 2021, and December 17th, 2021, acquired n. 12.959 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 10,1945 per share, for a total amount of EUR 132.110,85.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

13.12.2021

1.200

10,0500

12.060,00

14.12.2021

5.500

10,0669

55.367,95

15.12.2021

1.259

10,1000

12.715,90

16.12.2021

5.000

10,3934

51.967,00

Totale

12.959

10,1945

132.110,85

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 17th, 2021, n. 729.447 ordinary shares, amounting to 2,9074% of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M. +39 3470735670

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 383 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2021 11,6 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 253 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 484
Free-Float 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
