SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.
07/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Padua, July 18th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between July 11th, 2022, and July 15th, 2022, acquired n. 1.634 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,7511per share, for a total amount of EUR 11.031,33.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Date
Number of
Average price per share (EUR)
Countervalue (EUR)
shares
purchased
11.07.2022
200
6,9200
1.384,00
12.07.2022
600
6,7800
4.068,00
13.07.2022
304
6,7189
2.042,55
14.07.2022
300
6,6533
1.995,99
15.07.2022
230
6,6991
1.540,79
Total
1.634
6,7511
11.031,33
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at July 15th, 2022, n. 784.243 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1232% of the share capital.