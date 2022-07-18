SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, July 18th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between July 11th, 2022, and July 15th, 2022, acquired n. 1.634 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,7511per share, for a total amount of EUR 11.031,33.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 11.07.2022 200 6,9200 1.384,00 12.07.2022 600 6,7800 4.068,00 13.07.2022 304 6,7189 2.042,55 14.07.2022 300 6,6533 1.995,99 15.07.2022 230 6,6991 1.540,79 Total 1.634 6,7511 11.031,33

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at July 15th, 2022, n. 784.243 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1232% of the share capital.

*** Investor Relations Ufficio Stampa SIT Spa a cura di TWIN Srl Paul Fogolin Stefano Campolo E. stefano@twin.services E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it T. +39 049 829 3111 M. +39 329 0894649 Mara Di Giorgio Chiara Bortolato E. mara@twin.services E. chiara@twin.services M +39 335 7737417 M. +39 347 853 3894

Alessandra Capuzzo