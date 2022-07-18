Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:47 2022-07-18 am EDT
6.540 EUR   -3.54%
09:44aSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/12SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/01SIT S P A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS – EXERCISE DEADLINE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

07/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, July 18th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between July 11th, 2022, and July 15th, 2022, acquired n. 1.634 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,7511per share, for a total amount of EUR 11.031,33.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

11.07.2022

200

6,9200

1.384,00

12.07.2022

600

6,7800

4.068,00

13.07.2022

304

6,7189

2.042,55

14.07.2022

300

6,6533

1.995,99

15.07.2022

230

6,6991

1.540,79

Total

1.634

6,7511

11.031,33

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at July 15th, 2022, n. 784.243 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1232% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Ufficio Stampa SIT Spa

a cura di TWIN Srl

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. stefano@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Chiara Bortolato

E. mara@twin.services

E. chiara@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 853 3894

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIT S.P.A.
09:44aSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/12SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
07/01SIT S P A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS – EXERCISE DEADLINE
PU
06/08Federico De Stefani through SIT Technologies Spa acquired 15,900 SIT S.p.A. shares for ..
CI
06/07SIT S P A : Takes part in a non-deal roadshow organized by longspur capital on june 13 in ..
PU
06/01SIT S P A : CO2, SIT obtains certification on the Carbon Footprint
PU
06/01SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
05/11SIT S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02SIT S P A : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
04/29SIT S P A : Spa, shareholders' meeting approves 2021 annual accounts and dividend of euro ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 400 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2022 23,3 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net Debt 2022 114 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 165 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 503
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,78 €
Average target price 11,40 €
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-36.93%166
SMC CORPORATION-22.28%28 450
COGNEX CORPORATION-41.87%7 853
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.90%5 810
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-41.01%5 719
RENISHAW PLC-16.61%3 443