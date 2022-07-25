Log in
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

07/25/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, July 25th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between July 18th, 2022, and July 22nd, 2022, acquired n. 1.804 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,5467 per share, for a total amount of EUR 11.810,16.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

19.07.2022

900

6,4936

5.844,24

20.07.2022

104

6,4800

673,92

21.07.2022

500

6,6000

3.300,00

22.07.2022

300

6,6400

1.992,00

Total

1.804

6,5467

11.810,16

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at July 22nd, 2022, n. 786.047 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1304 % of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Ufficio Stampa SIT Spa

a cura di TWIN Srl

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. stefano@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Chiara Bortolato

E. mara@twin.services

E. chiara@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 853 3894

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
