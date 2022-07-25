SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, July 25th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between July 18th, 2022, and July 22nd, 2022, acquired n. 1.804 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,5467 per share, for a total amount of EUR 11.810,16.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Average price per share (EUR)
|
Countervalue (EUR)
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.07.2022
|
900
|
6,4936
|
5.844,24
|
|
|
|
|
20.07.2022
|
104
|
6,4800
|
673,92
|
|
|
|
|
21.07.2022
|
500
|
6,6000
|
3.300,00
|
|
|
|
|
22.07.2022
|
300
|
6,6400
|
1.992,00
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1.804
|
6,5467
|
11.810,16
|
|
|
|
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at July 22nd, 2022, n. 786.047 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1304 % of the share capital.
|
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
Ufficio Stampa SIT Spa
|
|
|
|
|
a cura di TWIN Srl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paul Fogolin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stefano Campolo
|
|
|
|
|
|
E. stefano@twin.services
|
|
|
E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it
|
|
|
|
|
T. +39 049 829 3111
|
|
|
M. +39 329 0894649
|
|
|
Mara Di Giorgio
|
|
|
Chiara Bortolato
|
|
|
E. mara@twin.services
|
|
|
E. chiara@twin.services
|
|
|
M +39 335 7737417
|
|
|
M. +39 347 853 3894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alessandra Capuzzo
-
alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162
Disclaimer
SIT S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:04:10 UTC.