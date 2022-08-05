Log in
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
6.920 EUR   -1.14%
12:46pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09:06aSIT S P A : Pubblication notice of half-year financial report as of 30 june 2022
PU
08/01SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

08/05/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, August 5th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between August 1st, 2022, and August 5th, 2022, acquired n. 900SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 7,0489 per share, for a total amount of EUR 6.343,97.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

04.08.2022

700

7,0971

4.967,97

05.08.2022

200

6,8800

1.376,00

Total

900

7,0489

6.343,97

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at August 5th, 2022, n. 788.406 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1398% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Media Relations SIT

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. stefano@twin.services

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
