SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, August 5th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between August 1st, 2022, and August 5th, 2022, acquired n. 900SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 7,0489 per share, for a total amount of EUR 6.343,97.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 04.08.2022 700 7,0971 4.967,97 05.08.2022 200 6,8800 1.376,00 Total 900 7,0489 6.343,97

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at August 5th, 2022, n. 788.406 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1398% of the share capital.

