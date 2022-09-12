Advanced search
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
6.700 EUR   +0.30%
01:10pSIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/07SIT S P A : Selected by italgas to design the smart meters of the future
PU
09/05SIT S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

09/12/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, September 12th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between September 5th, 2022, and September 9th, 2022, acquired n. 650 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,7369 per share, for a total amount of EUR 4.379,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

06.09.2022

250

6,7800

1.695,00

08.09.2022

100

6,8000

680,00

09.09.2022

300

6,6800

2.004,00

Total

650

6,7369

4.379,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at September 9th, 2022, n. 789.906 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1458% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Media Relations SIT

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. stefano@twin.services

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 17:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 394 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 21,2 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2022 117 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 162 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 503
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,68 €
Average target price 9,30 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-37.86%163
SMC CORPORATION-12.77%31 027
COGNEX CORPORATION-41.90%7 834
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-15.63%6 921
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-42.42%6 668
RENISHAW PLC-25.77%2 990