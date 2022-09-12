SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, September 12th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between September 5th, 2022, and September 9th, 2022, acquired n. 650 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,7369 per share, for a total amount of EUR 4.379,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 06.09.2022 250 6,7800 1.695,00 08.09.2022 100 6,8000 680,00 09.09.2022 300 6,6800 2.004,00 Total 650 6,7369 4.379,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at September 9th, 2022, n. 789.906 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1458% of the share capital.

*** Investor Relations Media Relations SIT Paul Fogolin Stefano Campolo E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it E. stefano@twin.services T. +39 049 829 3111 M. +39 329 0894649 Mara Di Giorgio Tommaso Pesa E. mara@twin.services E. tommaso@twin.services M +39 335 7737417 M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo