SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 17th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between October 10th, 2022, and October 14th, 2022, acquired n. 85 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,2294per share, for a total amount of EUR 529,50.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 10.10.2022 25 6,3000 157,50 11.10.2022 20 6,2200 124,40 13.10.2022 20 6,2000 124,00 14.10.2022 20 6,1800 123,60 Total 85 6,2294 529,50

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 14th, 2022, n. 790.491 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1481% of the share capital.

