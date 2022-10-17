Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
6.200 EUR    0.00%
01:53pSit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/19Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/12Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

10/17/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 17th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between October 10th, 2022, and October 14th, 2022, acquired n. 85 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,2294per share, for a total amount of EUR 529,50.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

10.10.2022

25

6,3000

157,50

11.10.2022

20

6,2200

124,40

13.10.2022

20

6,2000

124,00

14.10.2022

20

6,1800

123,60

Total

85

6,2294

529,50

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 14th, 2022, n. 790.491 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1481% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Media Relations SIT

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. stefano@twin.services

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 17:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIT S.P.A.
01:53pSit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/19Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/12Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
09/07Sit S P A : Selected by italgas to design the smart meters of the future
PU
09/07Tranche Update on SIT S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 6, 2021.
CI
09/05Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/05Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
08/05Sit S P A : Pubblication notice of half-year financial report as of 30 june 2022
PU
08/04SIT S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/01Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 394 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 21,2 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 117 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 151 M 148 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,20 €
Average target price 9,30 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-42.33%147
SMC CORPORATION-23.48%26 129
COGNEX CORPORATION-47.43%7 088
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-31.07%5 446
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-57.14%4 964
RENISHAW PLC-28.83%2 777