SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, October 24th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between October 17th, 2022, and October 21st, 2022, acquired n. 530 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,0981 per share, for a total amount of EUR 3.232,00.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Average price per share (EUR)
|
Countervalue (EUR)
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
purchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.10.2022
|
40
|
6,2000
|
248,00
|
|
|
|
|
18.10.2022
|
190
|
6,2000
|
1.178,00
|
|
|
|
|
19.10.2022
|
100
|
6,0200
|
602,00
|
|
|
|
|
20.10.2022
|
200
|
6,0200
|
1.204,00
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
530
|
6,0981
|
3.232,00
|
|
|
|
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 21st, 2022, n. 791.021 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1502% of the share capital.
|
|
***
|
