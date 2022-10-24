SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 24th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between October 17th, 2022, and October 21st, 2022, acquired n. 530 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,0981 per share, for a total amount of EUR 3.232,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 17.10.2022 40 6,2000 248,00 18.10.2022 190 6,2000 1.178,00 19.10.2022 100 6,0200 602,00 20.10.2022 200 6,0200 1.204,00 Total 530 6,0981 3.232,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 21st, 2022, n. 791.021 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1502% of the share capital.

