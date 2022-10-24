Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:25 2022-10-24 am EDT
6.040 EUR   -1.63%
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

10/24/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, October 24th, 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between October 17th, 2022, and October 21st, 2022, acquired n. 530 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,0981 per share, for a total amount of EUR 3.232,00.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares

purchased

17.10.2022

40

6,2000

248,00

18.10.2022

190

6,2000

1.178,00

19.10.2022

100

6,0200

602,00

20.10.2022

200

6,0200

1.204,00

Total

530

6,0981

3.232,00

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at October 21st, 2022, n. 791.021 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1502% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Media Relations SIT

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. stefano@twin.services

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
