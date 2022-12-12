SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.
12/12/2022 | 01:16pm EST
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme
Padua, December 12nd , 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between December 5th, 2022, and December 12nd, 2022, acquired n. 2.844 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,2418 per share, for a total amount of EUR 17.751,80.
Details of the transactions on a daily basis:
Data
Numero
Prezzo medio unitario (Euro)
Controvalore (Euro)
azioni
acquistate
05.12.2022
250
6,3800
1595,00
06.12.2022
100
6,4000
640,00
07.12.2022
900
6,3400
5.706,00
08.12.2022
250
6,2000
1.550,00
09.12.2022
900
6,1200
5.508,00
12.12.2022
444
6,2000
2752,80
Totale
2.844
6,2418
17.751,80
Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 12nd, 2022, n. 800.409 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1876% of the share capital.