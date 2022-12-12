SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 12nd , 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between December 5th, 2022, and December 12nd, 2022, acquired n. 2.844 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,2418 per share, for a total amount of EUR 17.751,80.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Data Numero Prezzo medio unitario (Euro) Controvalore (Euro) azioni acquistate 05.12.2022 250 6,3800 1595,00 06.12.2022 100 6,4000 640,00 07.12.2022 900 6,3400 5.706,00 08.12.2022 250 6,2000 1.550,00 09.12.2022 900 6,1200 5.508,00 12.12.2022 444 6,2000 2752,80 Totale 2.844 6,2418 17.751,80

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 12nd, 2022, n. 800.409 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1876% of the share capital.

*** Investor Relations Media Relations SIT Paul Fogolin Stefano Campolo E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it E. stefano@twin.services T. +39 049 829 3111 M. +39 329 0894649 Mara Di Giorgio Tommaso Pesa E. mara@twin.services E. tommaso@twin.services M +39 335 7737417 M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo