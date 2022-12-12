Advanced search
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
12 December 2022
6.060 EUR   -0.66%
01:16pSit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
12/05Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
11/28Sit S P A : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

12/12/2022
Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, December 12nd , 2022 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the Euronext Milan market (ex MTA market), with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on April 29th, 2022 and launched with a resolution of the Board of Directors of May 11th, 2022, informs that in the period between December 5th, 2022, and December 12nd, 2022, acquired n. 2.844 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 6,2418 per share, for a total amount of EUR 17.751,80.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Data

Numero

Prezzo medio unitario (Euro)

Controvalore (Euro)

azioni

acquistate

05.12.2022

250

6,3800

1595,00

06.12.2022

100

6,4000

640,00

07.12.2022

900

6,3400

5.706,00

08.12.2022

250

6,2000

1.550,00

09.12.2022

900

6,1200

5.508,00

12.12.2022

444

6,2000

2752,80

Totale

2.844

6,2418

17.751,80

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at December 12nd, 2022, n. 800.409 ordinary shares, amounting to 3,1876% of the share capital.

***

Investor Relations

Media Relations SIT

Paul Fogolin

Stefano Campolo

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. stefano@twin.services

T. +39 049 829 3111

M. +39 329 0894649

Mara Di Giorgio

Tommaso Pesa

E. mara@twin.services

E. tommaso@twin.services

M +39 335 7737417

M. +39 347 0735670

Alessandra Capuzzo

  1. alessandra@twin.servicesM. +39 333 5461162

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 18:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
