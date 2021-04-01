SIT S p A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS.

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, April 1st, 2021 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of March 2021 is equal to EUR 7,1492 (source "Bloomberg").

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for March 2021 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of April 2021.

Furthermore, as already disclosed to the market on March 29th, 2021, in compliance with the provisions of article 3.6 of the Warrant Regulations, the exercise of "SIT S.p.a. Warrants" is suspended from March 30th, 2021 (excluded) until the day (included) of the Shareholders' Meeting for approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2020, and in any case up to the day (excluded) of the Ex-dividend date resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitcorporate.it).

***

The SIT Group, through its two divisions Heating and Smart Gas Metering, creates intelligent solutions for the control of environmental conditions and consumption measurement for a more sustainable world. A market- leading multinational company, listed on the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana, SIT aims to be the number one sustainable partner for energy and climate control solutions for its customers, focusing on experimentation and the use of alternative gases with low environmental profiles. The Group has production sites in Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, China, Tunisia and Portugal, in addition to a commercial structure covering all global markets.

Mara Di Giorgio