SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
04/01 11:35:33 am
7.14 EUR   -1.38%
SIT S P A  : Exercise of the sit warrants.
SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
SIT S p A : EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS.

04/01/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF THE SIT WARRANTS

Padua, April 1st, 2021 - SIT S.p.A. ("SIT", or the "Company") informs that, pursuant to and for the purposes of article 3.1 of the SIT Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation"), the Monthly Average Price (as defined in the Warrant Regulation) for the month of March 2021 is equal to EUR 7,1492 (source "Bloomberg").

Therefore, being the Average Monthly Price for March 2021 below the Strike Price of EUR 9,30, pursuant to the Warrant Regulation, the Warrant's exercise condition has not occurred and consequently the SIT Warrants shall not be exercisable during the current month of April 2021.

Furthermore, as already disclosed to the market on March 29th, 2021, in compliance with the provisions of article 3.6 of the Warrant Regulations, the exercise of "SIT S.p.a. Warrants" is suspended from March 30th, 2021 (excluded) until the day (included) of the Shareholders' Meeting for approval of the financial statements as at December 31st, 2020, and in any case up to the day (excluded) of the Ex-dividend date resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting.

For any further information, reference is made to the Warrant Regulation, available on Company website (www.sitcorporate.it).

The SIT Group, through its two divisions Heating and Smart Gas Metering, creates intelligent solutions for the control of environmental conditions and consumption measurement for a more sustainable world. A market- leading multinational company, listed on the MTA segment of Borsa Italiana, SIT aims to be the number one sustainable partner for energy and climate control solutions for its customers, focusing on experimentation and the use of alternative gases with low environmental profiles. The Group has production sites in Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, China, Tunisia and Portugal, in addition to a commercial structure covering all global markets.

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. chiara@twin.services

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

  1. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 321 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2020 13,2 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net Debt 2020 117 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 178 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Franco Stevanato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIT S.P.A.23.13%209
SMC CORPORATION3.94%38 421
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.1.40%26 802
COGNEX CORPORATION1.85%14 441
SHIMADZU CORPORATION2.00%10 670
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.23.24%10 037
