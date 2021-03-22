SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, March 22nd, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between March 15th, 2021, and March 19th, 2021, acquired n. 5.240 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 7,2261 per share, for a total amount of EUR 37.864,52.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Number of shares purchased Average price per share (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) 16.03.2021 1.850 7,2005 13.320,92 17.03.2021 1.140 7,2400 8.253,60 18.03.2021 2.250 7,2400 16.290,00 Total 5.240 7,2261 37.864,52

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at March 19th, 2021, n. 401.517 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,6056 % of the share capital.

***

