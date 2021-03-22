Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  SIT S.p.A.    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT S p A : UPDATE ON THE EXECUTION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.

03/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the execution of the buy-back programme

Padua, March 22nd, 2021 - SIT S.p.a. ("SIT", or the "Company"), listed on the MTA market, with reference to the buy-back programme approved by the shareholders on May 6th 2020, and launched on the same date, informs that in the period between March 15th, 2021, and March 19th, 2021, acquired n. 5.240 SIT's ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR 7,2261 per share, for a total amount of EUR 37.864,52.

Details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Number of shares purchased

Average price per share (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

16.03.2021

1.850

7,2005

13.320,92

17.03.2021

1.140

7,2400

8.253,60

18.03.2021

2.250

7,2400

16.290,00

Total

5.240

7,2261

37.864,52

Following to such operations, the Company owns, as at March 19th, 2021, n. 401.517 ordinary shares, amounting to 1,6056 % of the share capital.

***

SIT S.p.A.

Ufficio Stampa SIT S.p.A.

Investor Relations

T. +39 049 829 3111

Chiara Bortolato

Paul Fogolin

E. paul.fogolin@sitgroup.it

E. chiara@twin.services M. +39 347 853 3894

Mara Di Giorgio

E. SITInvestorRelations@sitgroup.it

Disclaimer

SIT S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIT S.P.A.
01:27pSIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
03/16SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
03/07SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/28SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/28SIT S P A  : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
02/22SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/18SIT S P A  : Technologies launches voluntary offer on sit warrants without the a..
PU
02/15SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
02/11SIT S P A  : IS PARTNER OF THE “VALUE OF WATER FOR ITALY” COMMUNITY ..
PU
02/08SIT S P A  : Update on the execution of the buy-back programme.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 352 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2019 19,9 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2019 78,4 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 175 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Franco Stevanato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIT S.P.A.21.09%211
SMC CORPORATION0.13%37 854
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.45%25 612
COGNEX CORPORATION-1.29%14 751
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-2.49%10 322
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.14.48%9 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ