SIT Technologies has purchased 11,000 shares in SIT.

(Alliance News) - SIT Spa announced Wednesday that SIT Techonologies Spa -- linked to Federico De Stefani chairman of the board and CEO of both companies -- has purchased 11,034 SIT shares.
The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.9713 for a total of EUR133,792.11.
SIT on Wednesday closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR5.00 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.