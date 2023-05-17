Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  SIT S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
5.000 EUR   +1.21%
12:28pSIT Technologies has purchased 11,000 shares in SIT.
AN
05/15Sit S P A : Is attending the utility week live 2023 exhibition in birmingham with the business units of the metering division, meter and janz
PU
05/12SIT on top; Digital Bros on the bottom
AN
SIT Technologies has purchased 11,000 shares in SIT.

05/17/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - SIT Spa announced Wednesday that SIT Techonologies Spa -- linked to Federico De Stefani chairman of the board and CEO of both companies -- has purchased 11,034 SIT shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.9713 for a total of EUR133,792.11.

SIT on Wednesday closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR5.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 394 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2023 9,73 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2023 120 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 120 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 22,3%
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Carlo Malacarne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-19.54%130
SMC CORPORATION30.75%34 323
COGNEX CORPORATION8.64%8 734
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-0.37%5 637
WUHAN JINGCE ELECTRONIC GROUP CO.,LTD112.21%4 159
BADGER METER, INC.25.95%4 026
