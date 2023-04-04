Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SIT S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIT   IT0005262149

SIT S.P.A.

(SIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:58:38 2023-04-04 am EDT
4.910 EUR   +2.94%
09:28aSIT, organization evolves and areas of operation become three
AN
03/23Milan best with Inwit; European bearish
AN
03/21SIT closes 2022 with rising profit; financial debt rises
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIT, organization evolves and areas of operation become three

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - SIT Spa announced Tuesday that it has evolved its organizational structure partly in light of trends and development opportunities in the markets in which the group operates.

Aiming to target management more effectively in its target markets by focusing on the ability to anticipate new customer needs, with particular attention to technological innovation and energy transition, the group's structure now consists of three business units: Heating & Ventilation, Smart Gas Metering and Water Metering.

Thus, ventilation complements the historical core business 'Heating.

"The goal of the business unit is to develop and provide solutions for the continuous improvement of the efficiency of gas, hybrid, biomethane, and hydrogen heating appliances, as well as ventilation and indoor air quality solutions, integrated into the home ecosystem, that ensure the control and monitoring of room comfort, maximizing energy efficiency," the company explained in a note.

As head of the Heating & Ventilation business unit, SIT has appointed Walter Albè, who is responsible for coordinating sales, supply chain, industrial technologies, quality, and operations of the group's plants.

SIT rises 2.9 percent to EUR4.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SIT S.P.A.
09:28aSIT, organization evolves and areas of operation become three
AN
03/23Milan best with Inwit; European bearish
AN
03/21SIT closes 2022 with rising profit; financial debt rises
AN
03/21SIT S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/20Softlab the best; Netweek trailing
AN
03/14Trevi bullish; LVenture closes list
AN
02/16Sit S P A : PARTNERS WITH THE “VALUE OF WATER COMMUNITY” PROMOTED BY THE EUROP..
PU
02/13Europeans cautious but in the green, Iveco still on top
AN
01/23Futures await rising European lists
AN
01/20Europeans up; Saipem tops Mib after contracts
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 393 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2022 11,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 116 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 503
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SIT S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,77 €
Average target price 8,40 €
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Federico de Stefani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Fogolin Chief Financial Officer
Giulio Prandi Chief Operating Officer
Fabio Buttignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Bettina Campedelli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIT S.P.A.-22.31%126
SMC CORPORATION24.20%33 642
COGNEX CORPORATION4.59%8 510
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.11.91%5 833
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.4.59%5 812
RENISHAW PLC10.14%3 638
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer