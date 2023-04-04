SIT, organization evolves and areas of operation become three

(Alliance News) - SIT Spa announced Tuesday that it has evolved its organizational structure partly in light of trends and development opportunities in the markets in which the group operates.

Aiming to target management more effectively in its target markets by focusing on the ability to anticipate new customer needs, with particular attention to technological innovation and energy transition, the group's structure now consists of three business units: Heating & Ventilation, Smart Gas Metering and Water Metering.

Thus, ventilation complements the historical core business 'Heating.

"The goal of the business unit is to develop and provide solutions for the continuous improvement of the efficiency of gas, hybrid, biomethane, and hydrogen heating appliances, as well as ventilation and indoor air quality solutions, integrated into the home ecosystem, that ensure the control and monitoring of room comfort, maximizing energy efficiency," the company explained in a note.

As head of the Heating & Ventilation business unit, SIT has appointed Walter Albè, who is responsible for coordinating sales, supply chain, industrial technologies, quality, and operations of the group's plants.

SIT rises 2.9 percent to EUR4.91 per share.

